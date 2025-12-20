Alabama's Germie Bernard Stuns CFB World by Authoring Catch of the Year vs. Oklahoma
No. 9 Alabama fell behind 17-0 in the first half of Friday night's first-round College Football Playoff contest against No. 8 Oklahoma, only to flip the script and rattle off 27 straight points.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to cut the Crimson Tide lead to three, leading to a pressure-packed drive for Alabama's offense to keep the pedal down.
Then, Germie Bernard happened.
The star Crimson Tide receiver ran a streak down the visiting sideline and made the catch of the year deep in Oklahoma territory for a gain of 24 yards, setting up Alabama's offense in goal-to-go at the 5-yard line.
Alabama scored two plays later thanks to a Daniel Hill touchdown run to regain a 10-point lead.
The college football world was in awe with the outrageous catch by Bernard, which set up the Crimson Tide for the score that ultimately put the game away.