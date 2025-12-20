The Five Strangest Moments From the 0–0 First Half of Texas A&M vs. Miami
The first half of Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round tilt between the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes was littered with mistakes and strange moments, culminating with a 0–0 halftime score.
Here are the five strangest moments from a sloppy first half in College Station.
11:41 second quarter: Miami blocks Texas A&M field goal attempt
After being stopped in the red zone, Texas A&M field goal kicker Jared Zirkel lined up to attempt a 22-yard field goal. Hurricanes star pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was credited with the block on the field goal attempt, keeping the game scoreless.
5:53 second quarter: Miami star Malachi Toney tackled by the turf monster on long punt return
Miami star freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney fielded a punt with 5:53 to go in the second quarter and appeared primed to open up the scoring in the contest after a long wait. Toney took the punt and used his elite speed to break free up the sideline, only to be tackled by the turf monster (and perhaps the tip of one of Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe’s fingers) when it appeared he was heading to the end zone. The end result was a 55-yard return that set up the Hurricanes at the A&M 25-yard-line. That would surely lead to a score on the ensuing possession, right?
3:36 second quarter: Miami misses 47-yard field goal
Miami went three-and-out following the long punt return by Toney, which included a sack on 3rd-and-8. Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis lined up a 47-yard field goal on 4th down. We know how this ends.
1:55 second quarter: How about a failed fake punt courtesy of the Aggies?
At this point, both teams are getting desperate to push the first points of the game across. After Miami’s missed field goal, Texas A&M managed a first down on a run by quarterback Marcel Reed. A few plays later, the Aggies were faced with fourth-and-4 from their own 46. Mike Elko & Co. figured this would be a perfect time for a fake punt to try to extend the possession on offense before halftime. Of course, the fake punt failed on an incompletion from punter Tyler White.
0:03 second quarter: Miami's Carter Davis misses another field goal
Miami took over on downs after the Texas A&M fake punt and drove the ball down inside the Aggies' 25-yard-line. With three seconds to play in the first half, Miami's Carter Davis once again lined up another field goal to try to give the Hurricanes a lead into halftime. The 40-yard attempt was wide right.
Here's hoping for some cleaner football in half number two.