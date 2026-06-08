Marques Tuiasosopo's Sons Attend Local Camp, One Lands UW Offer

The sons of Marques Tuiasosopo showed up over the weekend for a Northwest football camp and made everyone feel a little nostalgic.

Not only did Brayden and Bryce team up on a 25-yard touchdown pass at the Avery Strong College Showcase at the University of Puget Sound, the younger and bigger sibling went home with a University of Washington scholarship offer.

On the receiving end of the spiral and the offer was 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bryce Tuiasosopo, a tight end and a defensive end who played last season for Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas. He also holds offers from UCLA, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and Kentucky.

He's still only a rising sophomore, part of the Class of 2029.

Finding him in the end zone was 6-foot-1, 160-pound Brayden, now a senior and a 2027 recruit as a defensive back and a quarterback.

Of course, they're the next generation of the Tuiasosopo family, offspring of Marques, who was a Rose Bowl-winning and record-setting quarterback for the Huskies and later a strength and conditioning coach, quarterbacks coach and interim head coach for the UW through 2013.

Marques now works for the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant after also coaching at USC, UCLA, California and Rice.

The brothers, according to the recruiting websites, will play next for Northville High School, which is located 20 miles west of Detroit.

Tuiasosopo to Tuiasosopo connect here at Avery Strong College Showcase (yes they are Marques’ boys). @varsitywanews pic.twitter.com/3bLCR6JoYH — Todd Milles (@ManyHatsMilles) June 7, 2026

The Tuiasosopo sporting legacy runs deep in the Northwest.

The boys' grandfather and Marques' father is Manu, who was a defensive tackle for UCLA and the Seattle Seahawks, playing for the latter in 1979-86. Grandson Bryce received a Bruins scholarship offer this past Wednesday.

Marques played his high school football for Woodinville High, along with his brothers Zach and Matt. He appeared in 42 games for the UW in 1997-2000. He capped off his college career by leading the Huskies to a 34-24 victory over Purdue in the 2001 Rose Bowl and being named the Player of the Game.

He became the first player in college football history and remains one of just three to throw for 300 yards and rush for 200 in a game with a 302/207 showing in a 35-30 victory over Stanford in 1999.

A second-round NFL draft pick, Marques played largely as a back-up for the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets in 2001-08.

Matt became a big-league baseball player and played five seasons for the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Braves.

Zach followed Marques to the UW and became a fullback and played 27 games for the Huskies in 2002-04.

For that matter, the Tuiasosopo boys' aunt, Leslie Gabriel, currently is the UW volleyball coach.