No Names Mentioned, But Fisch Acknowledges Big UW Recruiting Win
As Jedd Fisch met with media members following Saturday's spring football scrimmage, a question was posed in which no name was mentioned, no position revealed, no clues offered whatsoever, but the subject matter was clear to everyone..
In a round-about manner, the University of Washington football coach was asked how happy was he with "the news" that transpired earlier in the day.
That was code for the Huskies receiving a class of 2026 recruiting commitment from 4-star quarterback Derek Zammit from Wayne, New Jersey.
Fisch, of course, can't comment directly on new players until some sort of signed scholarship agreement is in place, but he offered a carefully crafted response.
"Yeah, I love it when people want to become Huskies," the coach said. "And it sounds like more and more that people want to become Huskies, and that's a fantastic thing for all of us."
A new quarterback always is cause for celebration in and around a college football team because he stands to become the most important player on the field.
In Zammit, the UW welcome a 2,582-yard, 35-touchdown passer from his junior season at DePaul Catholic HIgh School, which is located in a bedroom Jersey community just 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan.
Maybe someday this East Coast QB will have his face plastered over a billboard or an electronic screen looking out on Times Square.
For now, Zammit has become one of the most important faces of this current Husky recruiting class, with Fisch reminding everyone that high school players are his building blocks.
"We'll continue to try and build our program through high school recruiting," the UW coach said. "That's a huge part and huge emphasis and, if we continue to be successful in high school recruiting, I think we're going to put ourselves in a position for long-term success."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Receive Commitment from NewJersey Quarterback
UW Prepares to Roll Out Purple Carpet for RB Brian Bonner
Husky Freshmen Offensive Linemen Were Bigger Than Originally Thought