OT Kodi Greene Decision Coming Monday, UW in Mix
Kodi Greene, a touted 2026 offensive tackle who left the Greater Seattle area to finish up his high school football career, will let everyone know on Monday what is next move is when he chooses between Oregon, Michigan, USC and hometown Washington.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound recruit formerly of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, and now playing for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, is scheduled to make his big reveal on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 1:45 p.m. PT.
While more than one recruiting analyst is forecasting Greene -- ranked as the nation's No. 28 player in his class -- will end up with Oregon, he has a couple of compelling reasons to return home to Washington.
His Mater Dei quarterback, Dash Beierly, already is committed to the Huskies for the Class of 2025 and he might be persuaded to keep him as a teammate.
Family also enters into this decision with his older brother, Kayden, a recent addition to the UW roster as a 6-foot-2, 158-pound walk-on safety from Eastside Catholic High.
This bigger and younger Greene played the past two seasons for Eastside Catholic, as teammates with his sibling, before transferring to the Mater Dei powerhouse for his final two years on the high school level, presumably for greater recruiting exposure.
Greene took an unofficial visit to the UW and the Jedd Fisch-led program in late June, this after receiving a Husky offer the year before from Kalen DeBoer's previous staff.
