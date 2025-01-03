Peter Langi, UW's Largest Football Signee, Backs Out of Agreement
Cancel that enormous grocery order in Montlake. Equipment managers can quit looking in storage for that extra-large helmet, too. No need to expand the waistline on a couple pairs of football pants either.
Offensive lineman Peter Langi, the largest of 29 University of Washington football recruits who signed last month -- and goes 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds -- has asked for and received his scholarship release from the Huskies, not even lasting a month on Jedd Fisch's roster, he told High School on SI on Friday.
"I've de-committed from UW and got out of the contract," Langi told SI's Mitch Stephens. "I don't really want to speak on the UW situation. It just didn't feel right with me and that's about it."
The natural assumption in a move such as this -- where he didn't spend any time with the team or enroll in school -- is someone might have offered him more money to change his mind, but there's no confirmation of that from anyone.
Jim Mora, the current Connecticut coach and former UW linebacker and safety, recently talked very openly about schools tampering with his players.
As one of the heaviest recruits on the West Coast, Langi emerged from Archbishop Riordan as a 3-star recruit holding 39 scholarship offers and he agreed to sign with the Huskies along with a high school teammate, 4-star wide receiver Chris Lawson.
However, his commitment didn't hold up for even 30 days, dropping the UW's incoming recruiting class to 28 players. He was one of six offensive linemen in it.
Langi said he will take recruiting visits once the College Football Playoff is over.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington