Prime Time: Texas Tackle to Choose From 3 Schools, UW Among Them
Pulelei’ite Primus, the rather huge 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive tackle out of West Texas, will keep everyone guessing for another three weeks before choosing from among Houston, Vanderbilt and Washington, he disclosed on Saturday.
Known as "Prime," the oversized player from Midland High School in the heart of Friday Night Lights country, set Saturday, July 19, as his reveal date.
He's down to Big 12, SEC and Big Ten schools. He holds 22 offers, with Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma and USC among those who previously put in a bid for him.
Primus visited the UW last weekend with one of the biggest player entourages to visit Montlake.
In the middle of Husky Stadium, he sat sprawled on a makeshift throne and posed for a promotional photo with 17 people surrounding him.
Primus will have to decide whether he wants to leave Texas or not to play college football, with Houston giving him the option to stay home and help rebuild a program that went 4-8 this past season.
Or whether he can resist the SEC and Nashville, Tennessee, with resurgent Vandy coming off a 7-6 showing.
Then there's Washington, which is trying max out the size of its future offensive lines, with Jedd Fisch's staff trying to land Primus to go with fellow offensive tackle Dominic Harris, a 6-foot-8, 340-pound Husky commit from Las Vegas.
Fisch's staff has made a determined effort to recruit for size across the offensive line after the Huskies came up on the short end physically against other Big Ten teams while finishing 6-7 last season.
