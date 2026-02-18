QB With UW Offer De-Commits From Michigan

Peter Bourque, a Massachusetts quarterback who received a University of Washington scholarship offer nearly three weeks ago, has de-committed from Michigan, where he's been pledged since last August.

The Wolverines' coaching change from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham once the season ended was sure to complicate things, and it did -- the player no longer was connected to the man who successfully recruited him, Moore, who was fired in December for having "an inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

The Huskies made a bid for Bourque with an offer on January 30, which the teen shared with everyone.

"After a great talk with coach [JP] Losman and coach Jedd Fisch, I'm fired up to say UW Football offered!" he posted on social media, referring to the Huskies' assistant quarterbacks coach and head man.

With five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, counting returning starter Demond Williams Jr., Stanford transfer Elijah Brown, redshirt freshmen Kini McMillan and Dash Beierly, and freshman Derek Zammit, it's not clear if the UW is still interested, but the offer is out there. None of those Husky QBs are seniors.

NEWS: Class of 2027 quarterback recruit Peter Bourque has de-committed from Michigan, he told ESPN. Bourque is ESPN’s No. 130 overall recruit in the Class of 2027 and is a Top 10 quarterback recruit. He plans to re-open his recruitment. pic.twitter.com/Pmy7gchfJI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 18, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bourque from Tabor Academy, south of Boston, currently holds 30 offers, with Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina reportedly the most persistent in trying to sign him.

The first time around, he reportedly chose Michigan over Georgia and North Carolina.

However, coach James Franklin had his Penn State staff aggressively pursue Bourque, then he was fired, and now he has his Virginia Tech coaches similarly chasing him.

The attraction to Bourque is he's big and mobile, with his athleticism partly stemming from his time as a lacrosse player. He's said to have notable arm strength and accuracy.

This past season for a 9-0 Tabor team, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,291 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran 80 times for 688 yards and 15 scores. He's the total package.

In 2024, Bourque passed for 1,737 yards and 17 TDs, and ran for 317 yards and 4 scores, for an 8-1 team.

While three time zones away, the Huskies certainly aren't turned off by pursuing this East Coast quarterback because of distance. This past year, Fisch, who's originally from New Jersey, and his staff signed Zammit from DePaul Catholic High School and Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

