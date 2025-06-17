It's the basketball world according to Jalen Davis - and everyone else gets to sit back and enjoy
If Jalen Davis has an inkling he's up as the next star of Washington high school boys basketball, he is playing it cool.
Much in the same mold of his multi-skilled game.
The 6-foot-3 combination guard led Bremerton High School to a dominant WIAA Class 2A championship run in March in Yakima - then two weeks later received his first major scholarship offer from the Washington Huskies for the 2027 class.
"Felt like a dream," Davis said.
And yet, as the accolades roll in even at the start of summer for the all-state guard, Davis isn't allowing his game to lag behind his growing name.
"I just want come out and hoop, and play well," Davis said.
Davis did just that playing against perennial Class 3A playoff team Lincoln of Tacoma in a summer matchup last week. He scored 18 points in the first quarter - and finished with 38 points overall.
"He is so good ... and has that quiet-killer mentality," Abes coach Ryan Rogers said. "He plays through the offense and his teammates know he can shoot. I don't want to say he's Steph Curry, but he does such a good job of moving and finding his spots."
Is he ready to grab the overall state's best player mantle?
With what he does on the court, there is no question in that ability. He averaged 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 5.4 steals last season as a sophomore.
"I told people last year he was one of the best players in the state," said Miah Davis, his father and former Knights' standout who is now the school's coach. "But obviously we are a small city, so we have to get out of our hole before you come see us."
The elder Davis, who went on to play at the University of Pacific before going overseas professionally, admits in his younger days, he was an interactive gamer - and always could find the cheat code.
"He is my cheat code (in basketball) ... in the plays we run and everything we do," Miah Davis said.
Off the court, the Class 2A state player of the year is understated and deflects attention, but is very studious (3.8 grade-point average). He prefers his quiet time, like inner tubing and playing golf with his friends, said his father.
"(Interviews) are coming more naturally," Miah Davis said. "I just tell him that he can't change.
"People change. Circumstances change. But your job is to never change."
Miah Davis wants his son to embrace the newfound attention - but with gained perspective.
"I told him a long time ago, you are an entertainer (in basketball)," Miah Davis said. "If people pay to come see you, it is your job to go out and entertain - so go have fun with it."
