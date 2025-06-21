Inside The Huskies

Texas A&M Givens and Taketh Away

The coveted edge rusher recruit chooses Aggies over big recruiting push from UW.

Dan Raley

Edge rusher Tristian Givens is shown on his visit to Seattle.
Edge rusher Tristian Givens is shown on his visit to Seattle. / UW

It's hard to remember a recruit that recently drew so much attention from the University of Washington fan base, which sent edge rusher Tristian Givens an endless string of social-media messages practically every day over the past two weeks trying to entice him to Montlake.

And he reciprocated by putting up his own personalized posts that included Seattle waterfront images and freeway signs.

In the end, it was all a big tease as Givens committed to Texas A&M and the SEC on Saturday over the Huskies and a host of others.

Jedd Fisch's staff was attempting to snag its second 5-star prospect during this recruiting cycle, but Texas A&M had Givens' final official visit and was able to close on his recruitment, no doubt making his situation profitable.

Givens, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit from Columbus, Georgia, took just three official visits, touring the UW on June 6, Tennessee last weekend and now A&M.

For the Huskies this was the second edge rusher to reject the Huskies' advances in three days, with 6-foot-4, 250-pound locally produced David Schwerzel choosing UCLA over the UW and Stanford on Thursday.

Outside of Kennedy Catholic commit Derek Colman-Brusa, the UW hasn't been able to fully stock the position during this recruiting cycle and may have to lean heavily to the transfer portal for future bodies instead of recruits when the time comes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Recruiting