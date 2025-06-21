Texas A&M Givens and Taketh Away
It's hard to remember a recruit that recently drew so much attention from the University of Washington fan base, which sent edge rusher Tristian Givens an endless string of social-media messages practically every day over the past two weeks trying to entice him to Montlake.
And he reciprocated by putting up his own personalized posts that included Seattle waterfront images and freeway signs.
In the end, it was all a big tease as Givens committed to Texas A&M and the SEC on Saturday over the Huskies and a host of others.
Jedd Fisch's staff was attempting to snag its second 5-star prospect during this recruiting cycle, but Texas A&M had Givens' final official visit and was able to close on his recruitment, no doubt making his situation profitable.
Givens, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit from Columbus, Georgia, took just three official visits, touring the UW on June 6, Tennessee last weekend and now A&M.
For the Huskies this was the second edge rusher to reject the Huskies' advances in three days, with 6-foot-4, 250-pound locally produced David Schwerzel choosing UCLA over the UW and Stanford on Thursday.
Outside of Kennedy Catholic commit Derek Colman-Brusa, the UW hasn't been able to fully stock the position during this recruiting cycle and may have to lean heavily to the transfer portal for future bodies instead of recruits when the time comes.
