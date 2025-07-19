Texas Tackle Bypasses Huskies for Vanderbilt
Looking to build one of the biggest offensive lines anywhere in the college game, the University of Washington football team will have to wait another day to bulk up.
Pulelei'ite Primus, a 6-foot-4, 340-yard offensive tackle from Midland, Texas, decided to continue his head-knocking and caloric intake in the SEC, and on Saturday revealed he has chosen Vanderbilt over Houston and the Huskies.
Thus a dream Class of 2026 UW tackle combination -- or was that nightmarish -- of 6-foot-8, 340-pound Dominic Harris from Las Vegas and Primus did not come together for the UW.
Since losing to Penn State 35-6 in a physical mismatch nine months ago, coach Jedd Fisch had vowed that he and his staff would work to make the Huskies a lot bigger and more competitive in the Big Ten.
The first signs of this came during spring football when the UW welcomed three freshmen offensive linemen in John Mills, Champ Tauleallea and Jack Shaffer, each of whom supposedly enrolled weighing 350 to 360 pounds before slimming down 10-15 pounds.
Primus would have been a nice addition to that oversized group, but he chose life in Nashville, Tennessee.
Two days ago, one of the recruiting websites predicted that the big Texan would choose Vanderbilt, but the Huskies still were working on him late Friday night through social-media channels.
"COME ON HOME," posted UW running back commit Ansu Sanoe, the 4-star prospect from Oregon.
Yet Primus had his mind made up and is headed elsewhere.
