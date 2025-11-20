UW Adds Late Defensive-Line Commit From SoCal

BREAKING: Four-Star DL JD Hill has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 270 DL from Mission Viejo, CA chose the Huskies over West Virginia



“Diablos in Seattle. Go Dawgs ☔️☔️”https://t.co/L1Dn5EpqV7 pic.twitter.com/qMdXaCb0es