UW Adds Late Defensive-Line Commit From SoCal
This past Friday night in a football stadium in the Los Angeles area, Jayden "JD" Hill's Mission Viejo High School football career came to an end in the CIF playoffs, in a unique setting.
Everywhere he turned, there were committed University of Washington recruits all around him.
OK, just two, but they were high-profile guys.
As a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive lineman, Hill found himself opposite 5-star Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene throughout the postseason game and he had 4-star cornerback and Mission Viejo teammate Jeron Jones watching his back.
So on Thursday, the 3-star Hill joined them, becoming the Huskies' 21st commit with the beginning of college football's signing period just 13 days away, choosing the UW over West Virginia.
As for that playoff game -- a CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal matchup won by Mater Dei 20-0 -- it was played in the rain at Santa Ana Stadium in Southern California, maybe another strong indicator that Montlake was a suitable place for him.
Hill will join the Huskies later than most of the 2026 class because he initially was pigeonholed as an FCS player when the season began and even committed to Northern Arizona, but he showed recruiters he deserved more.
Once his season began, and he piled up all sorts of wieldy tackle and sack numbers, scholarship offers began pouring in from the FBS level.
Hill really drew attention to himself with a 13-tackle. 5.5-sack showing in a 53-14 victory over Folsom and its touted quarterback Ryder Lyons, who is committed to BYU.
Miami, Utah, Arizona State, UCLA, Colorado, UNLV were among the others who caught on to him after the season began playing out.
The UW offered him on October 30.
Hill also had 15 tackles in a 34-24 win over Lincoln and 14 more in a 36-21 victory over Chapparal.
For a 9-2 Diablos team, he finished with 108 tackles, just under 10 per game, which included 25.5 tackles for loss and 13 tackles, plus 18 quarterback hurries.
He had six double-digit tackle outings.
Hill and the 20 other UW recruits will sign their scholarship paperwork beginning December 3.
The Huskies have commitments from four defensive tackles in 4-star Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais, a 6-foot-3, 307-pounder from Cherry Creek High in the Denver suburbs; 3-star Ah Deong Yang, a 6-foot-4, 343-pounder from Puyallup High in Puyallup;; 3-star Ta'a Malu, a 6-foot-3, 280-pounder from Annie Wright High in Tacoma, and Hill.
If all commitments hold up, the UW will welcome players from nine different states, with 12 of the 21 playing defense. Seven of them come from California high schools and four from Washington schools. Eight are considered 4- or 5-star recruits.
2026 Washington Football Commits
Kodi Greene, OT, 6-5, 320 pounds, 5 stars
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Gavin Day, S, 6-3, 190, 4 stars
Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas)
Brian Bonner, RB, 6-0, 185, 4 stars
Valencia (Valenca, Cailf.)
Derek Colman-Brusa, ER, 6-5, 267, 4 stars
Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.)
Rahsjon Duncan, CB, 6-1, 186, 4 stars
McClymonds (Oakland, Calif.)
Mason James, WR, 5-10, 175, 4 stars
Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
Tufanua Umu-Cais, DL, 6-3, 307, 4 stars
Cherry Creek (Cherry Creek, Colo.)
Jeron Jones, CB, 6-0, 165, 4 stars
Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
Dre Pollard, Ath, 6-0, 175, 3 stars
Clark (Las Vegas)
Derek Zammit, QB, 6-1, 190, 3 stars
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Dominic Harris, OT, 6-8, 335, 3 stars
Clark (Las Vegas)
Elijah Durr, CB, 6-1, 170, 3 stars
Mount Tahoma (Tacoma, Wash.)
Ezaya Tokio, LB, 6-4, 220, 3 stars
Oceanside (Oceanside, Calif.)
Ansu Sanu, RB, 6-1, 210, 3 stars
Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
Sam Vyhlidal, TE, 6-4, 225, 3 stars
Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, Ore.)
Ksani Jiles, CB, 6-0, 180, 3 stars
IMG (Bradenton, Fla.)
Blaise LaVista, WR, 6-2, 190, 3 stars
Lincoln Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Ah Deong Yang, DL, 6-4, 343, 3 stars
Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
Ta'a Malu, DL, 6-3, 280, 3 stars
Annie Wright (Tacoma, Wash.)
CJ Wallace, PK, 5-11, 160, 3 stars
St. John Bosco (Bellweather, Calif.)
JD Hill, DL, 6-2, 275, 3 stars
Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
