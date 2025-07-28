UW Has One Top Colorado Recruit In Hand, Working On Another

Talked with @Reis_Russell54 after Day 2 of the @SixZeroAcademy camp!



Fun little story. When I first started with Prep Redzone, @CoachMcGat put me on Reis when he was a freshman. He's now the #1 ranked player for PRZ in 2027 and the sky's the limit for him. pic.twitter.com/PwTuEBzkJX