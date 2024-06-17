UW to Host Pair of 4-Star Edge Rushers, Who Will Announce on Same Day
They are a pair of touted edge rushers, roughly the same size, one from Houston and the other from Los Angeles, who will be coming off the corner and arriving at the same time -- at a recruiting decision involving the University of Washington, rather than taking down a helpless quarterback.
It could be an explosive moment.
Smith Orogbo from Alief Hastings High School, west of downtown Houston, and Chinedu Onyeagoro from King Drew Magnet High, east of LAX, each will visit the UW this weekend and each have settled on Monday, July 1, as the day to publicly reveal their college football destination.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Orogbo has narrowed his choices to Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Washington. He holds 39 scholarship offers.
Onyeagoro, who stands 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, will select from Florida, SMU, UCLA and the UW. He has 19 schools to choose from overall.
Each are 4-star players as determined by the recruiting services after not playing any youth football and each suited up for a bad football team as a junior -- with Orogbo a standout for 2-8 Alief Hastings and Onyeagoro performing for a 4-8 King Drew team.
Orogbo, not permitted to play football until he was a high school freshman, comes off a 2023 season in which he piled up 73 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.
"I'm really blessed with these opportunities," Orogbo told 247Sports. "Most people don't get this. It's been hectic, but it's something I'll never complain about. I never thought I'd be in this position, honestly. I thought I might get a couple offers, but never thought I'd get any big schools. It's still kind of crazy to me."
Onyeagoro, a basketball player only until two years agol, has been sensational in his only two seasons of football, piling up 19 sacks as a sophomore and 21 more as a junior among a collective 180 tackles. He played this past 2023 season from start to finish as a 15-year-old.
The Huskies' chances of landing both of them are probably pretty slim, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Jedd Fisch's recruiters get one commitment here.
The UW played in both Houston and Los Angeles this past season, on national television each time, for a national championship in the Texas town while beating USC at the Coliseum, so the program has been on display for both of these guys.
