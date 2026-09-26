UW Welcomes Minnesota, Plus Young Tuiasosopo, to Montlake

University of Washington football followers can be a sentimental bunch and as soon as Bryce Tuiasosopo posted he was taking a recruiting visit to Montlake this weekend, they began reaching out to him directly online.

They tossed out remembrances of his one-time Husky quarterback father, assistant and interim coach. Spoke highly of the Tuiasosopo name in general. Implored him to wear purple some day.

Considering his size at such a young age in the Class of 2029 and that wide-ranging family lineage -- he's the son of Marques, grandson of Manu, both eventual NFL players -- teams such as the UW simply can't begin their ardent pursuit of this 6-foot-5, 226-pound tight end from Manvel, Texas, too early.

While Marques Tuiasosopo, 47, currently is an offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions, this Tuiasosopo and his older quarterback brother Brayden play for Manvel High School, which is located 20 miles south of Houston.

They're in Texas while dad is 1,300 miles away in Michigan because Marques formerly served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Rice in the Houston area.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Brayden Tuiasosopo, for that matter, is a senior who will go the military route for college football -- he's committed to Army.

Manvel High seems to be a good place for them.

Not only are they part of a high-level 6A program, they play Texas high school football, which is as crazy as it gets.

Their Mavericks team is excellent, as well.

Manvel was off to a 4-0 start entering the weekend after beating Lamar 30-0, Iowa Colony 37-7, Pasadena Memorial 75-0 and Alvin 53-0.

That was one touchdown allowed so far and an average of 48.7 points per game on offense, which seems like an ideal place to showcase the latest Tuiasosopo football talent.

With his long and lean size at such a young age, Bryce Tuiasosopo has created an early stir in the recruiting world.

He holds offers from California, Houston, Kentucky, Missouri State, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, UCLA and Washington as a 10th-grader.

Marques Tuiasosopo coached as an assistant for three of his son's suitors -- Cal, UCLA and UW -- and was an interim coach for the Huskies when Steve Sarkisian left in 2013 and as the stand-in he guided them to a convincing 31-16 win over BYU in Fight Hunger Bowl back then.

Of course, Marques Tuiasosopo was the MVP of the 2001 Rose Bowl after leading the Huskies to a 34-24 victory over Purdue and quarterback Drew Brees.

UW recruiters can pull out the video and show young Tuiasosopo how his dad set an NCAA record by becoming the first player to pass for more 300 yards and rush for more than 200 yards in a game in 1999.

They can pull out his No. 11 and let Bryce try it on.

Make him feel at home.

Make him want to make it home.