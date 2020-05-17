HuskyMaven
Introducing the Player Profile Page for 2021 UW Commit Sam Huard

Mike Martin

Sam Huard is a five-star football recruit from the Seattle area, the son and nephew of former Washington quarterbacks Damon and Brock Huard. We Introduce Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's player profile page for the Huskies' 2021 QB commit. 

2019 Highlights

Sports Illustrated All-American has put together Huard's highlights from his 2019 season

Scoutlook

Trevor Mueller gives an in-depth scouting look at Huard

Podcast

Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant host Huard on 4th and Inches Podcast

Profile

Trevor Mueller profiles Huard and why he chose to stay home and play for the Huskies

History

Dan Raley looks back at Sam Huard' dad's legacy at Washington

Impact Statement: The State of UW Inside-Linebacker Recruiting for 2021

Washington has extended seven offers to inside-linebacking prospects and three have committed to play elsewhere. So where do the Huskies stand with this position for the class of 2021?

Mike Martin

Man in the Smug Mugshot: UW's Corey Luciano Wants to Be Big-Picture Guy

The one-time JC transfer looks for regular job inside the line after filling in at tight end during his first season in Seattle.

Dan Raley

Huskies Pick Up Michigan's Cole Bajema, Second Local Recruit to Come Home

The Lynden, Washington, native should bolster a poor-shooting UW team, though he may have to sit for a year.

Dan Raley

EXCLUSIVE: SI All-American Highlights for UW QB Commit Sam Huard

University of Washington quarterback recruit Sam Huard is shown in highlights from the 2019 season for Kennedy Catholic High School. Huard is the son of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard.

Mike Martin

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole

Westover Doesn't Have a UW Scholarship, But He's a Money Player

The young tight end showed he belongs on the field for the Washington football team, both as a blocker and a receiver.

Dan Raley

UW Makes the Cut for 5-Star Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka, a five-star wide receiver from Steilacoom High School near Tacoma, Washington, announced on Friday that he has pared his recruiting choices to Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Mike Martin

Hit Hard: Pandemic Impacting Under-the-Radar Recruits the Most

An offer from Washington would be a dream come true for Friday Harbor running back Kyson Jackson. He has the talent, record-setting results and drive to be a college player, but he doesn't have the proper avenues to be seen.

Mike Martin

Franchise Player or Bust? Ex-Husky Markelle Fultz Might Be Neither

The talented point guard, who spent a year in Seattle, was playing his first full basketball season in four when the pandemic stopped everything.

Dan Raley

Ordering Up a Draft: Please Pour a Tryon and a Molden

The pair of Washington Husky defenders turn up multiple times in the earliest NFL mock drafts. See where they've landed.

Dan Raley