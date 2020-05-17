Introducing the Player Profile Page for 2021 UW Commit Sam Huard
Mike Martin
Sam Huard is a five-star football recruit from the Seattle area, the son and nephew of former Washington quarterbacks Damon and Brock Huard. We Introduce Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's player profile page for the Huskies' 2021 QB commit.
2019 Highlights
Sports Illustrated All-American has put together Huard's highlights from his 2019 season
Scoutlook
Trevor Mueller gives an in-depth scouting look at Huard
Podcast
Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant host Huard on 4th and Inches Podcast
Profile
Trevor Mueller profiles Huard and why he chose to stay home and play for the Huskies
History
Dan Raley looks back at Sam Huard' dad's legacy at Washington