Where Have We Heard This Before: UW Pursues Grant Union LB

For a decade and a half, the University of Washington football program has been waiting, wondering and ready to welcome another top-tier linebacker from Sacramento, specifically Grant Union High School.

Another Shaq Thompson, per se.

Julian "Juju" Bruno, who received a UW scholarship offer this past Thursday, hails from Thompson's alma mater in California's state capital city and presents a lot of the same characteristics in running down people from sideline to sideline, just like Shaq.

Others are noticing him, too with Bruno now holding at least 22 offers as a Class of 2028 recruit after playing only his freshman and sophomore high school seasons so far.

To be sure, Bruno is no Shaq Thompson.

Few people resemble that guy.

Thompson came to Montlake in 2011 as a 5-star recruit as a safety or a linebacker, take your pick, who was capable of playing running back and rushing for 100 yards, as well.

Under the UW's purview, he likewise spent a summer playing minor-league baseball.

After three seasons in Montlake, Thompson then headed to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers as a first-round draft pick and, after 11 seasons, he still plays for the Buffalo Bills.

While not nearly the multi-dimensional athlete, Bruno still plays a mean game of football and he's really just getting started.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds -- which makes him an inch taller and five pounds lighter than Shaq -- Bruno enjoyed a sophomore season in 2025 in which he finished with 110 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, for a 7-5 Pacers playoff team.

He went the distance on an interception return for a score that covered 92 yards.

Julian Bruno visits with Stanford coaches and admin Andrew Luck. | Stanford

For his efforts, he was named as a first-team All-Metro selection.

As a freshman starter, Bruno came up with 84 tackles for an 11-3 Grant team that made a deep run into the state playoffs.

Things are happening fast for this kid named Juju.

USC offered him the same day as the Huskies. UCLA made its pitch the day before.

With Monday barely under way, Bruno had heard from Michigan, Florida State, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Maybe the Huskies, though they've had four football coaches come on board since Thompson last played in Montlake, should have the somewhat legendary one give Bruno a call.

He could share with the young linebacker some insights on leaving Sacramento and playing for the UW.