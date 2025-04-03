Widely Pursued Ohio Tight End Narrows Choices to 6, Including UW
Landon Miree is meticulous in his approach to college football recruiting.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight-end prospect from Cincinnati, Ohio, he narrowed his options on Wednesday to six schools.
Miree has toured the campus of each one and intends to take an official visit to each one, as well.
The 3-star recruit has four Southern schools, his hometown team and an outlier in Washington under consideration.
A month ago, Miree made the long trek to Seattle for UW Junior Day and was shown in images posted on social media emerging from a vehicle to enter Husky Stadium and posing inside Dempsey Indoor with 4-star California quarterback Brady Smigiel.
Those two seemed to hit it off, though they will play together on the college level only if they both choose the UW.
Miree will end up either at Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina or in Montlake.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smigiel from Newbury Park in the Los Angeles area will choose from among Michigan, South Carolina, UCLA and Washington.
In its favor, the always strong UW tight-end position group has rarely been better than it is now, with the chance to show off NFL prospect Quentin Moore, freshman All-America Decker DeGraaf, USC transfer Kade Eldridge, legacy brother Ryan Otton and assorted freshmen.
Miree (pronounced My-ree) hasn't tipped his hand at all in which way he's leaning, yet he plays at Cincinnati's Princeton High School for a former Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker in Antwan Peek Sr. who played in the NFL for the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.
The worldly tight end will return for his official visit at Washington on May 30-June 1.
