With All the Big Guys Signed or Pursued, Huskies Ready to Enter Hunger Games
If the University of Washington football program was smart, it would head to Costco and start stocking up on bulk foods right now. It's almost like those movies where people get stuck underground or on the Space Station or in Antarctica for years to come and supplies have to ample.
The prospect of adding Pulelei'ite Primus to the Husky locker room -- all 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds of him -- to what's either already playing in Montlake or has been promised in terms of incoming offensive lineman, is nothing short of staggering.
From Midland, Texas, this particular O-lineman known as Prime appears to hold the UW in serious consideration after taking an official visit and sitting for a promo photo with maybe the biggest collection of family members and/or friends to accompany someone into town for a recruiting weekend.
Yes sir, everything is big in Texas, including entourages.
On Tuesday, Primus next commented on a photo of himself and Husky running back commit Ansu Sanoe together in purple UW uniforms that seemed to verify his interest level, saying, "That does look nice. I can't lie."
Should Primus pick the Huskies over Oklahoma, Ole Miss, USC, Arkansas, Missouri and others, he would be the second extra-large 2026 player to pledge to Jedd Fisch's staff, joining 6-foot-8, 340-pound Dom Harris from Las Vegas.
Then add in freshmen offensive linemen who took part in spring football in John Mills, Champ Taulealea and Jack Shaffer -- each hovering around 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds -- and they resemble a human Cascade Range,
Primus, who's the son of late Temple offensive lineman Stan Primus, posted on social media he was going to reveal his top three choices over the next few days, so he's not a sure thing in UW recruiting by any means and willing to let things play out a little longer.
Yet the prospect of feeding all of these gargantuan guys in another year is a staggering thought. The Huskies should be passing out Costco cards among the revenue shares and scholarships.
