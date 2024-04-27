Ulofoshio Becomes 8th Husky Drafted, Going to Buffalo
Is there a doctor in the house?
For the Buffalo Bills, the answer is yes.
On Saturday's final day of the NFL Draft, University of Washington linebacker and team co-captain Edefuan Ulofoshio -- a pre-med student happily delaying his medical career -- was drafted in the fifth round with the 160th pick
Before he can take any appointments, he has one to keep with the AFC East powerhouse. His personal diagnosis is he has to be one very happy Husky after rising through the ranks as a non-scholarship player for the UW to rank as one of the nation's best college players worthy of a draft pick.
The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Ulofoshio became the eighth UW player selected in the three-day talent grab, with the Huskies trying to surpass their program record of 11 draftees in one year. He learned his good fortune while his former teammates were halfway through their Saturday practice in Husky Stadium
Ulofoshio, having grown up as a young boy in the frozen tundra of Anchorage, Alaska, should have no trouble playing in often frigid Buffalo, where. snow-covered fields and sub-zero temperatures on game day can be the norm.
Besides, he's good for just about any challenge when it comes to his football career, having gone from that earnest walk-on player in 2018 to a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this past season, effectively putting knee and biceps injuries well behind him as his team went 14-1 and played in the national title game.
Throughout his time in Montlake, Ulofoshio was the heart and soul of the Huskies, challenging his teammates to reach for greatness and, more often than not with his deep baritone voice, serving as a team spokesman.
Always around the football and a noted playmaker, Ulofoshio finished up his UW career with 251 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 9 pass break-ups, 7 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He provided a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown against California.
Seeking the best of all worlds, Ulofoshio has talked openly about becoming a physician in a third-world country some day and doing his part for humanity, providing for people who don't have easy access to modern medical services.
Yet the rest of the planet will have to wait a little longer for him to pull out that stethoscope. Ulofoshio has a pressing appointment with the NFL that will probably begin with a physical and move toward a lot of hard hits.
