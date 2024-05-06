Inside The Huskies

UW Receives Commit from Arizona WR, 15th Ex-Wildcats Player Headed North

Kevin Green Jr. started a pair of games for Jedd Fisch last season.

Dan Raley

Kevin Green Jr. will transfer from Arizona to the UW.
Kevin Green Jr. will transfer from Arizona to the UW. / Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kalen DeBoer was a popular coach among his University of Washington football players. Jedd Fisch appears even more revered by his guys at his previous stop in Arizona.

On Sunday, Fisch received UW commitments from yet two more former Wildcats in wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and running back Jordan Washington -- bringing the total to a whopping 15 players coming to the UW who once played for, signed with or were committed to this coach in Tucson.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Green is a touted pass-catcher, a sophomore, who hasn't really got his college career rolling just yet though playing in 11 games for Arizona last season and starting a pair of them, including the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

He has just 8 career catches for 97 yards, including one for 10 yards against the Huskies in last year's 31-24 UW victory in Tucson.

A 3-star recruit, Green originally was headed for USC after catching 130 passes for 1,571 yards and 10 scores in his career at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, before Fisch's staff flipped him to Arizona.

Kevin Green Jr. gets sandwiched by a couple of Arizona tacklers.
Kevin Green Jr. gets sandwiched by a couple of Arizona tacklers. / Zachary BonDurant/USA TODAY Sports

Green is the second wide receiver once beholden to Arizona who will join the Huskies, with freshman Audric Harris from Las Vegas the other.

He'll join a UW receiving corps that lost all three starters from its 14-1 team to the NFL Draft, plus a fourth pass-catcher to DeBoer at Alabama.

Compared to Arizona, the UW has got off lucky with just four players from last year's national runner-up team joining the Crimson Tide.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley

DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.