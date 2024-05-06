UW Receives Commit from Arizona WR, 15th Ex-Wildcats Player Headed North
Kalen DeBoer was a popular coach among his University of Washington football players. Jedd Fisch appears even more revered by his guys at his previous stop in Arizona.
On Sunday, Fisch received UW commitments from yet two more former Wildcats in wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and running back Jordan Washington -- bringing the total to a whopping 15 players coming to the UW who once played for, signed with or were committed to this coach in Tucson.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Green is a touted pass-catcher, a sophomore, who hasn't really got his college career rolling just yet though playing in 11 games for Arizona last season and starting a pair of them, including the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
He has just 8 career catches for 97 yards, including one for 10 yards against the Huskies in last year's 31-24 UW victory in Tucson.
A 3-star recruit, Green originally was headed for USC after catching 130 passes for 1,571 yards and 10 scores in his career at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, before Fisch's staff flipped him to Arizona.
Green is the second wide receiver once beholden to Arizona who will join the Huskies, with freshman Audric Harris from Las Vegas the other.
He'll join a UW receiving corps that lost all three starters from its 14-1 team to the NFL Draft, plus a fourth pass-catcher to DeBoer at Alabama.
Compared to Arizona, the UW has got off lucky with just four players from last year's national runner-up team joining the Crimson Tide.
