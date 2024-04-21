Will Conroy Resurfaces as USC Assistant Coach
Will Conroy has been a fixture in University of Washington basketball for nearly a decade and a half -- becoming the program's all-time assist leader and an assistant coach for two coaches -- but he now will become a Husky opponent.
On Sunday, Conroy revealed on social media he will join Eric Musselman's new USC staff, forcing him to move to Los Angeles to start anew.
Conroy, 41, found himself looking for work after Mike Hopkins was fired as the UW coach in March, he interviewed and failed to become Hopkins' replacement. and new coach Danny Sprinkle notified Conroy that he would be bringing in his own assistants.
A point guard from Seattle's Garfield High School, Conroy joined Bob Bender's Husky basketball program as a walk-on, or non-scholarship player, for the 2001-02 season and he went on to become the Huskies' record-holder in assists with 515.
Conroy, teaming with Brandon Roy and Nate Robinson for Lorenzo Romar-coached teams, helped right a listing UW basketball program after Bender's firing and take it to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.
He pursued a pro basketball fcareer or a decade, both in the NBA and overseas. He was called up for stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In 2015, Romar hired him to become a Husky assistant coach and Hopkins retained him once Romar was fired.
Conroy has an eighth-grade son, Will Jr., who is considered one of the nation's better players for his age group and in the not too distant future will become a hotly pursued recruit.
Which begs the immediate question: USC or UW?
With his dad guiding him through recruitment, Will Jr. no doubt will have plenty of other suitors, as well.
