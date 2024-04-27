Breaking: 2025 TE Jackson Accuardi Commits to West Virginia
The Mountaineers pick up a commitment following today's spring game.
This weekend wasn't the first time that class of 2025 tight end Jackson Accuardi took a visit to Morgantown, but this one sealed the deal. Shortly following today's Gold-Blue spring game, Accuardi announced on X that he has committed to West Virginia.
Accuardi (6'7", 225 lbs) from De Forest, Wisconsin held interest from a litany of Big Ten schools including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Others that were in the mix featured Colorado, Duke, Missouri, Iowa State, and Louisville.
Accuardi becomes the sixth commit in West Virginia's 2025 class, joining QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, OT Eidan Buchanan, OL Thomas Barr, and CB Zah Jackson.
