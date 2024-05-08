Updated WVU Defensive Depth Chart Featuring All Newcomers
The following defensive depth chart does include all transfers and incoming freshman that I believe will be in contention for playing time this fall.
DE: Sean Martin, T.J. Jackson, Zac Keith, Taurus Simmons
NT: Fatorma Mulbah, Hammond Russell IV, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood, Elijah Kinsler
Corey McIntyre Jr. would have been the third option at nose, but it appears he will be out for quite a while, perhaps missing a chunk of the 2024 season. Asani Redwood was out for the spring recovering from an injury, but is expected to be good for the season. The d-line isn’t as quite as deep as it was a year ago, but they still have 6-7 guys that they can count on.
SPUR: Tyrin Bradley, Ty French, Obinna Onwuka, Oryend Fisher OR Makai Byerson
WVU loses Jared Bartlett, but replaces him with Ty French - one of the best pass rushers in all of FCS. Obi Onwuka should get some action as a true freshman, grooming him for a starting role in 2025.
WILL: Trey Lathan, Ben Cutter, Jai Faverus, Curtis Jones Jr.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Josiah Trotter, Caden Biser, Rickey Williams
For the first time in well, ever, the Mountaineers are six deep at the linebacker position. I fully expect Trotter to push for the starting job at MIKE.
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Raleigh Collins OR Zae Jennings
CAT: Anthony Wilson, Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, Jacob Boyce
FS: Jaheem Joseph, Josiah Jackson, Jason Cross Jr., Chris Henry
CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan, Jacolby Spells
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall, Jordan Jackson, Keyon Washington
Burks got some action at spear in the spring and although he stated he’s not fully switching positions, I do believe playing him there gets your best eleven on the field. Jacolby Spells will be worked back into the rotation once he recovers from his injury. There’s a chance his recovery spills over into the season.
