Former WVU WR EJ Horton Transfers to Florida Atlantic
On to school number three for EJ Horton.
Thursday afternoon, former West Virginia wide receiver EJ Horton announced that he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic.
Horton transferred to West Virginia from Marshall last offseason and was expected to add a deep ball element to the Mountaineer passing attack. Although he did average 20.1 yards per reception, he was a low volume receiver, hauling in just 10 receptions on the season.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
