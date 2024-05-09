Mountaineers Now

Former WVU WR EJ Horton Transfers to Florida Atlantic

On to school number three for EJ Horton.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 21, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver EJ Horton
Oct 21, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver EJ Horton / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday afternoon, former West Virginia wide receiver EJ Horton announced that he will be transferring to Florida Atlantic.

Horton transferred to West Virginia from Marshall last offseason and was expected to add a deep ball element to the Mountaineer passing attack. Although he did average 20.1 yards per reception, he was a low volume receiver, hauling in just 10 receptions on the season.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.