Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III

Class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III (6'3", 205 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS in Philadelphia, PA will be announcing his commitment this evening at 6 p.m. and will be choosing between West Virginia and Penn State.

Collins made the trip to Morgantown for a one-day camp and really impressed the coaching staff. Having already earned an offer months prior, the staff wanted to get another look at him in the month of June before the dead period began so they invited him back for a private workout with linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and defensive recruiting coordinator, Trey Neyer.

Coach Koonz gave him some good feedback and made it known that he was wanted at West Virginia. "Coach Koonz was very impressed and excited about me. We mostly worked on dropping into coverage, reading the QB, then a little work on coming downhill to attack the running back."

At the end of the month, Collins took his official visit to Penn State and despite the solid relationships he has with that staff, West Virginia did an even better job of selling their program and the vision of the future for Collins which is what has led me to believe he will choose the Mountaineers. How confident am I that he chooses West Virginia? Well, let's just say unless something drastically changes in the hours leading up to the announcement, it'll be WVU.

