Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 RB Justin Williams

West Virginia is looking to add their first running back of the 2022 recruiting class.

On Monday, class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) will be announcing his commitment and will be choosing from West Virginia, Nebraska, Louisville, and a few others.

Williams has a host of Power Five offers but it appears to be a two-team race between West Virginia and Nebraska. Who will he choose come Monday? Let's dive in with some help from a couple of my colleagues, Matthew McGavic of Louisville Report and Jeremy Pernell of All Huskers on Sports Illustrated.

My take:

WVU has gone hard after a couple of running backs but Justin Williams is their top guy. He was blown away by the newly renovated facilities and the hospitality of the coaching staff during his visit in June. "I have a great relationship with the coaches and they have made me a priority throughout my recruitment. I think WVU would be a great opportunity for me to excel and push myself. There's a lot of great talent in there and I feel like I can fit right in.” Williams also told Mountaineer Maven in late June that WVU “has the edge” in his recruitment. I would be shocked if WVU is not the pick come Monday.

Matthew McGavic - Louisville Report:

“With it going to be a smaller class this cycle for Louisville, they’ve placed a priority on recruiting Justin Williams. He took an official visit to campus when the dead period was lifted, and seemed to really like both the coaching staff and the offense the Cardinals run. Louisville is in good standing with Georgia product, but it seems that West Virginia is in an even better position in his recruitment based on what I have heard.”

Jeremy Pernell - All Huskers

"Justin Williams appears to be favoring West Virginia after a mid-June visit, but Nebraska is in a good position as well."

