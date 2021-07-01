WVU Football Commitment Watch: July 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

July figures to be a big month for WVU football as several recruits are nearing their decision and the Mountaineers are considered favorites for a few of them. As we do at the beginning of every month, we take a look at the top recruits who are considering WVU that are closing in on their decision.

LB Mani Powell (Canton, OH)

Things have ramped up quickly between WVU and Powell as he just earned an offer from the Mountaineers a couple of weeks ago at WVU's 7on7/Big Man Challenge. Now, Powell has made his decision and will be announcing tomorrow, July 2nd. This seems to be a good sign for West Virginia.

“A well-put-together program surrounded by people who love people and bring them in to be family," Powell told Mountaineer Maven. "It's a place I can be comfortable living at for four years or more."

The other five finalists are Michigan, Toledo, Arkansas, Syracuse, and Indiana.

S Jacolby Spells (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

The Mountaineers are hoping for some fireworks on the 4th of July which is when American Heritage's Jacolby Spells will be announcing his college destination. Following his visit in early June, Spells told Mountaineer Maven that he really enjoyed his time at WVU and can see it being a fit. "It was great, I really enjoyed it. I got to see the whole stadium, meet with the people over in academics, and also had one on one position meetings. Just talking to the coaches, it feels like somewhere I can be."

It's a three-headed race for Spells between Indiana, Miami, and West Virginia but now that we are in the recruiting dead period, it's all about assessing which program he liked the most. There's not going to be any contact from any coaches from now until his commitment, so whoever had the lead at the conclusion of his final visit is likely the school to land him.

I'll be posting my prediction on Spells on Friday on the Hot Board. And yes, WVU has a very good chance.

Top 3: Indiana, Miami, West Virginia.

DE Zane Durant (Orlando, FL)

Durant will be joining Spells by making his commitment on July 4th. However, I believe Penn State is the most likely to land the talented defensive end with Miami being a close 2nd. West Virginia is certainly in the mix but Durant making his pledge to WVU would be a little surprising in my opinion.

Top 6: Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Central Florida, West Virginia.

ATH Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI)

Mangham has been building a relationship with the WVU coaching staff for well over a year. Getting him on campus was huge for Neal Brown and his staff to show what the program is really about and to also get the meet the coaches and see the facilities in person.

"I had a great time. We got to tour all of the facilities and the academic side of it. All of the coaches were great. They did a great job of spending time with all of the recruits and explaining how they would develop and use us in their scheme," Mangham said. "I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great players over the years. You can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone."

I put in my prediction for Mangham on June 15th and despite all the visits he's taken since, I'm sticking with my pick. Click here to view the prediction for Mangham.

Top 15: Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, West Virginia.

ATH Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI)

Stokes has been a hard lean toward West Virginia since his official visit in June and I would expect him to make his commitment to the Mountaineers next week. He also took visits to Iowa and Michigan State but the Mountaineers getting the first visit put them way out in front of the pack. Anything but WVU on July 10th (his decision date) will come as a surprise to us here at Mountaineer Maven.

Top 7: Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa, Toledo, West Virginia.

RB Justin Williams (Dallas, GA)

Williams has been extremely high on West Virginia throughout his recruitment and after he took his official visit in June, it further cemented the Mountaineers as the leader. He will be making his decision on July 5th at 3 p.m. and will be choosing from West Virginia, Nebraska, and Louisville. I haven't posted my prediction just yet on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board but as of right now, I'd say it's West Virginia.

Other names to watch:

WR Kevin Thomas, OL Landen Livingston, LB Travious Lathan, CB Raleigh Collins, S Steven Sannieniola.

