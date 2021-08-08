Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land Jaden Mangham

The Mountaineers are hoping to add to the 2022 recruiting class once again.

Neal Brown has done a terrific job piecing together this 2022 recruiting class which has gained a ton of momentum since the start of June.

Recently, the Mountaineers moved up into SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings, currently sitting at No. 23. With consensus four-star athlete Jaden Mangham still undecided, West Virginia could be on the cusp of moving up once again once he reveals his college destination.

Mangham was set to announce his decision last Sunday but he had to postpone it due to internet connection issues. On Saturday, he tweeted that he will be making the announcement today and will be choosing from Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Michigan, and West Virginia.

So with that said, where do the Mountaineers stand in his recruitment?

Dating back to June 15th, I have been firm on Mangham choosing WVU as seen on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board. Mangham told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia was at the top of his list following his official visit to Morgantown back in June.

"I had a great time. We got to tour all of the facilities and the academic side of it. All of the coaches were great. They did a great job of spending time with all of the recruits and explaining how they would develop and use us in their scheme," Mangham said. "I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great players over the years. You can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone."

For the first few weeks after his visit to WVU, Mangham was essentially a lock to West Virginia but Michigan State has since closed the gap and has possibly overtaken the Mountaineers for the lead in his recruitment. Although Michigan State now seems to be the direction in which Mangham is leaning, I won't change my prediction now just for the sake of getting it right. I'll stick with it being West Virginia although the odds may not be in my favor.

