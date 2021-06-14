OT Landen Livingston Zeroes in on Five Schools as He Nears a Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 offensive tackle Landen Livingston (6'4", 280 lbs) of Leo, Indiana took an official visit to West Virginia this past weekend and left highly impressed with what the program had to offer.

"It was awesome! I really enjoyed getting to talk to the coaches in person. The visit was amazing and by far exceeded my expectations," Livingston said. "I could really see the culture that Coach Brown has created for the football program. I could tell that the players love the coaching staff and what the coaching staff does for them."

During his time at WVU, Livingston spent the most time with offensive line coach Matt Moore who is his lead recruiter.

"After only talking to him on Zoom calls and FaceTime calls, it was really good to see him finally in person. He and his family were very nice and welcoming just like the whole coaching staff. I enjoyed getting to know him."

Following the visit, Livingston told Mountaineer Maven that he will be mainly focusing on five schools, including WVU. In addition to West Virginia, Livingston will also be considering Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, and Purdue.

"Yes, I would say that those are the schools that have really interested me throughout the recruitment process and I’m excited to visit each of them. I'll be looking to commit some time in early to mid-July.

"I would say on my scale they [WVU] are very high up. They have impressed me throughout this process. As I go through my upcoming official visits, I’ll be able to compare them to some other schools."

