WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2021

QB Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, AZ) - 6'2", 215 lbs

Prior to decommitting from Florida State, Marchiol had been showing interest in three schools in particular - Arizona State, Michigan State, and West Virginia. The fact that the Mountaineers were able to secure an official visit for him this weekend is big. He visited Michigan State last weekend and will likely be setting up a visit with the Sun Devils sooner than later. If he can squeeze in that ASU visit in the next couple of weeks, we could see a decision sometime this month but that's not a guarantee. As things sit, West Virginia is in decent shape with Marchiol but a solid official visit this weekend could help WVU gain ground on the other two schools who are the perceived favorites.

Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, TCU, USC, South Florida, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia.

S Jacolby Spells (Fort Lauderdale, FL) - 5'11", 170 lbs

Spells took his OV to Morgantown last weekend and said "it felt like somewhere I can be". There's no doubt that Spells is heavily interested in WVU and having that connection to WVU corner Daryl Porter Jr. certainly helps. He will be visiting Miami this weekend, which is considered to be West Virginia's biggest competitor in his recruitment. Spells will also be paying Syracuse a visit from June 25th-27th. Once that visit is wrapped up, he should have a pretty good feel for where he wants to go.

Top 5: Syracuse, Indiana, Miami, Georgia, West Virginia.

S Mumu Bin-Wahad (Loganville, GA) - 6'0", 180 lbs

Bin-Wahad was another early June visitor and following his OV to WVU, he told Mountaineer Maven that WVU is "the team to beat". Keep in mind that West Virginia secured three commitments in the 2022 class last weekend. However, OL Maurice Hamilton has been the only one to go public with his commitment to the Mountaineers. The 2nd commit is not on this list and is not announcing publicly until next month. Could that 3rd commit be Bin-Wahad? I would say there's a pretty strong chance. Once QB Nicco Marchiol arrived at WVU on Friday, Bin-Wahad tweeted at him as if they had a conversation or two about their recruitment.

With that said, we must keep in mind that Arizona State and Michigan State are also in play for Bin-Wahad.

