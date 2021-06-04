Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class

Could the Mountaineers be closing in on their quarterback for this year's recruiting class?

On June 1st, West Virginia held their first recruiting camp for the first time since the summer of 2019. Last year's camps were canceled due to the pandemic which made it really difficult to evaluate talent strictly over film.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

The West Virginia coaching staff will be hosting a number of quarterbacks at camps and on visits this month including former Florida State commit, Nicco Marchiol who will be visiting WVU from June 10th-13th. A source tells Mountaineer Maven that Devin Kargman (Camden, New Jersey) and Marchiol are the top two targets for WVU at quarterback and as of right now, the most likely to commit.

Kargman recently participated in WVU's camp on the 1st and told Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is "definitely in his top two" and that he has fallen in love with the program over the last several months.

"It went great. They said I performed really good and they will let me know about a commitment after their last camp on the 21st."

It seems that Kargman is definitely leaning toward WVU but the coaching staff wants to get through the entire month of camps so that they can see which quarterback they like the most. West Virginia does not have a quarterback committed in the 2022 recruiting class.

