WVU Camp/Visit Dates for June + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

June is set to be a big, important month for WVU football recruiting.
Author:
Publish date:

Heading into the month of June, West Virginia holds five commitments in the 2022 class. 

It may seem like the Mountaineers are a little behind in the number of commitments but numbers are down all across the country this cycle due to the NCAA finally allowing in-person visits to take place starting this summer.

Last year, recruits were committing fast and also switching their decisions fast - mainly because they rushed their decision and weren't able to get a good vibe from the coaching staff in person. This year, recruits have been patient as most of them have held out on committing or even making a top list of schools. With the summer months being a big time for visits and camps, recruits will attend those first before really starting to narrow down their options.

West Virginia will be hosting six different camps throughout the month of June and with those camps should come a few commitments. Below is a breakdown of the dates to be aware of this month, who is currently committed to WVU, and a link to the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board which includes over 30 recruits that have a heavy interest in West Virginia.

Camp dates

Mountaineer Made Camp - June 1

Take Me Home Camp - June 7

2023 King of the Climb Camp - Jun 10

Gold & Blue Camp - June 21

West Virginia 7-on-7 Shootout/Big Man Camp - June 18

Mountaineer 7-on-7 Shootout/Big Man Camp - June 23

Visit dates

June 4-6

June 11-13

June 24-26

Current WVU Commits:

WR Jarel Williams

TE Corbin Page

OG Charlie Katarincic

OT Sullivan Weidman

S Tyrin Woodby

Click HERE to view the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board

