A WVU Baseball Tradition Shows Up Again as Weston Mazey Steals Home

It's been one heck of a spring/summer for West Virginia baseball, and although the season is over for the Mountaineers, several of them are playing in collegiate summer leagues, such as the Northwoods League.

Weston Mazey, the son of former WVU head coach Randy Mazey, is there playing for the Richmond Flying Mummies in Indiana, along with teammates JT Huether, OF Maxwell Molessa, and IF Colton Sims.

On Saturday, Mazey showed off his speed, doing exactly what Armani Guzman did in the College World Series against Troy — pulling off a straight steal of home.

At some point, it might become a requirement to even be recruited by West Virginia — you have to prove you are capable of stealing home. All joking aside, it is incredible how often stealing home has become for the Mountaineers over the last handful of years. During the 2022 season alone, they successfully stole home three times. That's a wild stat. Several programs around the country may not attempt three steals of home in 30 years.

That speed, aggressiveness, and confidence are all a part of what makes up the identity of WVU baseball, and it's not changing anytime soon. Current head coach Steve Sabins said after the loss to North Carolina that if there's one thing he wants to replicate from this year's team moving forward, it would be the athleticism they had. Not only does it give them more speed on the bases and in the field, but more options to play multiple positions.

What's next for Mazey?

Amanda Maze

In his freshman season, he only appeared in 12 games, registering one hit in eight at-bats. He was set down on strikes five times and drew two walks. His first career hit came early in the year in a non-conference game against Georgia Southern, which also happened to be the day he made his first career start.

Opportunities were limited for most freshmen this past season for the Mountaineers, mainly because of how rock solid the starting nine was. Once they reached Big 12 Conference play, it was virtually the same nine day in and day out until the end of the year when Sabins replaced Brock Wills with Ben Lumsden.

Mazey should have a few more opportunities in 2027, but with Matt Ineich and Gavin Kelly returning, plus the addition of Owen Henne (Seton Hill transfer), the middle infield is pretty shored up. Mazey can move around, though, so it's not like options are limited. He just needs to add some weight over the next two years or so, which will help him get in the lineup more often. Right now, he's at 160 lbs, according to the team's official website.