Steve Sabins: 'Pretty Soon, You've Got to Go Win a National Title'

As Randy Mazey and Steve Sabins have both alluded to, West Virginia's climb to the national stage is not the way it typically goes for a college baseball program. Usually, things happen out of order, or you make a deep run and then take a few years to do something significant again.

For WVU, they've continued to take one step at a time, be it making a regional for the first time in forever, then hosting a regional, winning a regional, winning a share of a conference title, winning a conference title outright, winning a regional you host, winning a super regional, and making it to Omaha.

It's almost like each season they are doing something for the first time, and for years, Sabins used that as his pitch to recruits. Now, that's not necessarily the case, as he described on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

"Only us and North Carolina have been to three consecutive super regionals, so the consistency of winning has been elite at West Virginia. But we hadn't been to Omaha. (This was the) first time in program history to get to Omaha. I was always selling the hell out of this place to recruits, saying, 'Hey, we're going to do things that have never been done in program history before,' and that was really easy 10 years ago when we hadn't been to a regional. 'We're going to do things that had never been done.' Win a Big 12 title, we're going to go to a regional for the first time in 20 years, first super regional, we're going to host for the first time since 1965. I'm starting to run out of s*** to say, really. But pretty soon, you've got to go win a national title, and this program hasn't done that. We firmly believe that we're capable of doing that here."

Technically, the Mountaineers went a little out of order this year by making it to the semifinals in their first year at the College World Series. They skipped the step of just showing up and getting eliminated early. So maybe they'll skip another step in 2027, and instead of just making it back or making it to the national championship series, perhaps they'll win the whole dang thing.

West Virginia has a strong core set to return next season and could add some big-time pieces through the transfer portal in the coming weeks, as Sabins hinted during his chat with McAfee.

This wasn't a blip on the radar situation whatsoever. The Mountaineers have arrived and will continue to be one of the best programs in the country.