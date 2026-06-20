Big, Hard-Throwing WVU Pitcher Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Late Friday night, West Virginia right-handed pitcher Mac Stiffler (6'7", 210) announced on X that he would be departing and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"I would like to thank all of my coaches and staff that have worked with me these past two years. That being said, I have entered the transfer portal, and I am looking to continue my career elsewhere as an incoming junior."

The Hagerstown, Maryland, product flashed signs of promise as a freshman in 2025, pitching to the tune of a 4.95 ERA across 20 innings (15 appearances). Opposing hitters hit just .147 off of him, but he issued way too many free passes. He walked 20 and struck out 20, averaging one of each per inning.

This year, the coaching staff was hoping that he would take a step forward and become a reliable bullpen option for the Mountaineers, potentially working his way to becoming a part of the starting rotation down the line.

Unfortunately, the issues with his command continued, walking six in 5.2 innings, and to make matters worse, he left several pitches out over the heart of the plate, which resulted in hits. Of the 35 batters he faced on the season, he gave up eight hits, walked six, and hit three with a pitch. The batting average against jumped to .320.

Stiffler's best outing of the season came against Baylor, where he went one and two-thirds, punching out three batters and giving up just one hit and no runs. His worst was in relief against UCF, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits.

Even if he never developed into a starting option for WVU, he has the type of power arm that would do well in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen. Again, that is assuming the control of his pitches sharpens. He consistently touches 94-95 on the fastball and has a nasty bite to his slider and curveball. He also has a firm 87 mph change he can throw in there as well.

Stiffler will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Stiffler's 2026 game log

0 IP vs. Ohio: 2 BB, 1 HBP, 0 ER

1.1 IP vs. Kennesaw State: 3 K, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 H, 1 ER

1.2 IP vs. Maryland: 3 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 0 ER

1.2 IP vs. Baylor: 3 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 2 H, 0 ER

0.1 vs. BYU: 0 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 2 ER

0.1 vs. UCF: 1 K, 0 BB, 3 H, 2 ER

0.1 vs. Pitt: 0 K, 1 BB, 0 H, 0 ER