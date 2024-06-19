Clark Selected to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University senior pitcher Derek Clark was named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove team.
Clark becomes the first Mountaineer to be named a gold glove winner and is the first player from a Big 12 school to receive the honor since Shea Langeliers of Baylor in 2018. He was also named to the NCAA Division II Gold Glove team in 2023 while pitching for Northwood University.
Clark produced a team-leading 8-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts this past season. He also ranked third in the Big 12 Conference with 97.2 innings pitched which included four complete games, second-most in the country, despite missing the first month of the season.
This honor adds to the list of accolades this season for Clark as he was also named All-Big 12 First Team, ABCA All-East Region First Team, NCBWA All-America third team, and the Tucson Regional Most Outstanding Player.
2024 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team
C Ariel Armas - San Diego
1B Edgar Alvarez - Nicholls State
2B Nick Gooden - Morehead State
3B Wyatt Peifer - James Madison
SS Griff O'Ferrall - Virginia
OF Bryce Boettcher - Oregon
OF Vance Honeycutt - North Carolina
OF Ryley Johnson - East Carolina
P Derek Clark - West Virginia
The Gold Glove Awards are presented annually by Rawlings and selected by the ABCA. These prestigious awards are chosen by the ABCA All-America Committee for each Division.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel Baseball.