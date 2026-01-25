WVU Baseball Breaks Out a New Throwback Uniform, Bringing Back Old Logo

West Virginia's athletic department has done a magnificent job honoring the past over the last couple of years.

First, it began by rolling out a new set of football uniforms that paid homage to the Don Nehlen era with the double-striped pants, while also giving a nod to the successful days of Pat White, Steve Slaton, Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and Stedman Bailey with the return of the stripe on the shoulder pad. Not to mention ditching the matte helmets to bring back the glossy look. And then this past season, they showed respect to the 1965 team with the first-ever full throwback uniform, donning the old gold helmet with the Star City blue state on the helmet.

Last year, the men's basketball team broke out its first set of throwbacks to honor the late great Jerry West, and then revealed a home version of the uniform just last week.

Now, it's the baseball program's turn to turn back the dial. After teasing it for a little while, the WVU baseball account officially unveiled a new throwback uniform on Saturday evening, showing off the return of the old WVU baseball logo that has a New York Yankees style to it, with the W and V placed over each other.

Turning back the clock… 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙃𝙖𝙬𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/1pyvzrwnxi — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) January 24, 2026

This isn't the first time the baseball program has revealed a new look this offseason, however. About a week and a half ago, they released the new home uniforms, which has new piping on the bottom of the sleeves and also last names on the back of the jersey — something many fans have been wanting for years.

Out with the old, in with the new 🔥#HailWV pic.twitter.com/5LPtToGnRO — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) January 16, 2026

Steve Sabins' squad was recently tabbed as the 21st-best team in the country heading into the 2026 season by Baseball America. The Big 12 reigning champs are looking to take that next step and finally break through the super regional round and advance to Omaha for the first time in program history.

The Mountaineers will open up the season on February 13th with a three-game series against Georgia Southern on the road.



