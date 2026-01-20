Chase Meyer Earns First-Team Preseason All-American Honors from Over-Slot Baseball

West Virginia University junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer has been named a First-Team Preseason All-American by Over-Slot Baseball.

The preseason team was assembled based on projections of players expected to be among the first selected at their respective positions in the 2026 MLB Draft. Meyer earned his recognition as a relief pitcher, joining Cole Carlon of Arizona State on the first team.

Meyer put together a strong sophomore campaign in 2025, finishing the season 9–2 with a 3.94 ERA. He struck out 63 batters across 48.0 innings while recording one save, emerging as one of the Mountaineers’ most dependable arms. For his career, Meyer has totaled 91 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native set a career high with nine strikeouts in just 3.2 innings during a road appearance at Oklahoma State last season.

As a freshman, Meyer appeared in 13 games on the mound, including one start. He finished that season with a 1–1 record, an 8.38 ERA, and 28 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

With Meyer’s selection, West Virginia now has 12 players in program history to earn preseason All-American honors. It also marks the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the past six years that at least one Mountaineer has been recognized as a preseason All-American by a national publication.

The Mountaineers open the 2026 season on Feb. 13 at Georgia Southern. WVU’s home opener at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark is scheduled for Feb. 24, when the Mountaineers host Canisius.

