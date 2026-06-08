Date, Start Time, and TV Info Announced for WVU vs. Troy

West Virginia will be heading out to Middle America in the near future to prepare for their first-ever appearance in the College World Series, as will their opponent, the Troy Trojans. Monday afternoon, the NCAA set the stage for the matchup, announcing a start time, date, and TV info.

Here is everything you need to know about Friday afternoon's matchup.

Game Information

Current Records: No. 9 West Virginia (45-15, 21-9) vs. Troy (38-30, 17-13)

Where: Omaha, NE — Charles Schwab Field (35,000)

Dates/Times: Friday, June 12th, 2 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

The Trojans had to battle through a tough Gainesville Regional to make it to supers. There, they beat Miami and then Florida twice after dropping their first game of regional play. They dominated Little Rock in the best-of-three super regional series, outscoring them 19-4.

Meanwhile, West Virginia had to win three games in about a 36-hour span during the regional weekend to advance. They took down Wake Forest and then beat Kentucky in two straight games, which were both drama-filled. The super regional was far from that as the Mountaineers pounded Cal Poly by a combined score of 29-3 in the two games.

Steve Sabins on WVU reaching Omaha

"135 years in the making. So, pretty special to be part of something that's never been done in history before. The credit goes to these kids and the players before us and the fans and the supporters and the donors and administration and the folks that cover this and the auxiliary staff. So many people help build a program. That's what this is. a program. To see the support from the fans and the support from the state is something beyond special.

"Couldn't be more excited for our team and being one of the last eight teams standing now. This is why I came here 11 years ago, to have an opportunity to be the best in the world at something and that's what this university has provided me, an opportunity to do that. I couldn't be prouder of the kids."