Division II Infielder Owen Henne Commits to West Virginia

The good news continues to roll in for Steve Sabins and the West Virginia coaching staff as they have scooped up another commitment out of the transfer portal. This time, it is the addition of a veteran infielder, Owen Henne, of Seton Hill (Division II). Yes, the same school that produced current Mountaineer pitcher Ian Korn.

Henne has played in 145 games during his collegiate career, logging 458 at-bats, where he has a .354 average. While he may only have 13 home runs through his first three seasons, he has some sneaky pop in his bat. Think of a Brodie Kresser-esque hitter with a little more pop, and that's what you'll get with Henne.

This season, Henne hit .401 with five homers and 39 RBI with 10 doubles and five stolen bases. He does have the ability to be a legit threat on the bases, though, as he showed during his sophomore year when he swiped 23 bags. During that season, he hit .375 with eight home runs and 54 RBI. The dude is a pure hitter and is extremely difficult to strike out. As a matter of fact, he's drawn more walks (64) in his career than the number of times he has been set down on strikes (55). Depending on how the rest of WVU's portal class comes together, he could be a candidate to start at shortstop, which would allow Matt Ineich to slide over to second base.

Henne will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia baseball's class of 2026 commits

RHP Slade Barton, RHP Kyle Casteel, RHP Luke Coats, LHP Colin Harrison, RHP Blake Krushinski, SS Juan Araujo, SS Kayden Lipscomb, SS Joshua Viars, 1B Jordan Burwell, OF Henkel Acevedo, OF CJ Alfano.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC), RHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College), C Cash Williams (Tennessee).

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