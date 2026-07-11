Former WVU First Baseman Ryan Maggy Transfers to Big Ten School

Former West Virginia first baseman Ryan Maggy announced on X that he will be taking his talents to Bloomington to play for the Indiana Hoosiers to continue his collegiate career.

Maggy had the look of a potential multi-year starter at West Virginia, although he had limited opportunities as a redshirt freshman this past season and didn’t fare too well in his 20 plate appearances.

He went just 4/17 with four RBI, striking out nine times and drawing just three free passes. All four of his base hits or singles, three of which came in non-conference play against Liberty, Ohio, and Kennesaw State.

Maggy’s opportunities were further limited in Big 12 play, but did see some action sprinkled throughout and did collect a hit in his appearance against Cincinnati on April 24th.

As a senior at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida, Maggy belted four home runs and drove in 18 in 97 played appearances, giving him a batting average of .423.

With the proven and experienced power bats of Colin Coonradt and Ryan Piekutoski, along with the potential return of Armani Guzman, there was no straight path to the lineup or even spot appearances for Maggy. At Indiana, you will have an opportunity to place his way into a starting role and become a key piece of what the Hoosiers are trying to build.

Of the eight players who have transferred out of West Virginia, four of them have now landed at another power conference program. That list now features Chase Meyer, Zahir Barjam, Andrew Middleton, and Maggy. Three of those guys had a very small role on this year's team at WVU, and Meyer, of course, was dismissed from the team early in the season.

The fact that other power conference programs are scooping up former Mountaineers in the transfer portal who had no true path to playing time in Morgantown speaks volumes as to how deep Steve Sabins' roster has become.

Although guys like Barjam, Meyer, Maggy, etc. may end up carving out solid careers and eventually get drafted, their departures won't be a huge hit, if at all, to WVU. The Mountaineers have done a tremendous job of internal development, as well as identifying the right pieces out of the transfer portal.

Update on West Virginia's transfer portal departures

IF Zahir Barjam —> Houston

1B Ryan Maggy —> Indiana

P Luke Lyman —> South Alabama

P Chase Meyer —> Arizona State

P Wyatt Mosley —> undecided

P Andrew Middleton —> Maryland

P Mac Stiffler —> undecided

P Bryson Thacker —> Florida International