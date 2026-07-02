WVU Baseball Officially Adds Three Transfers to Open July

Three more transfer portal commits have put pen to paper, officially becoming Mountaineers. To begin the month of July, West Virginia announced the signings of outfielder Chase Ecker and left-handed pitchers Colton Hartman and Robert Satin.

Let's take a look at the trio.

LHP Colton Hartman (Louisville)

The veteran lefty will give WVU another option as a midweek starter or a reliever who can eat innings out of the bullpen. There is a chance that he could ultimately become a Sunday starter if he takes full advantage of WVU's development barn, the Biomechanics Center. He struggled to pitch efficiently over his first three years at Louisville, but flashed potential. In 43 career games (23 starts), he has a 7-5 record, a 6.97 ERA, and an opponents batting average of .297. I have a good feeling WVU will be able to get the best out of him; it's just a matter of what role it will be in.

LHP Robert Satin (Tampa)

Satin began his career in the SEC at Florida and fared pretty well, pitching to the tune of a 4.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances as a true freshman. He then made the move to the University of Tampa (Division II), where he has developed into one of the best starting pitchers in the country. This past season, Satin posted a 13-2 record, a 2.61 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and an insane strikeout to walk ratio (114:20). West Virginia has a bunch of candidates to join Chansen Cole in the weekend starting rotation, and Satin will certainly be one of them. Maxx Yehl and Dawson Montesa are both set to be drafted later this month and are likely to sign, rather than return to Morgantown.

OF Chase Ecker (William & Mary)

WVU has a type when it comes to outfielders, and that type is speed. Chase Ecker brings a ton of it to the table, going a perfect 27/27 in stolen bases as a freshman. In 50 games for the Tribe, he started 48 of them, ending the year with a .244 batting average and 18 RBI. It will be interesting to see what his role will be in 2027, considering the starting outfield appears to be in place. Perhaps he'll be a pinch runner/defensive replacement late in games while getting some starts here and there during his first season in the program. Has the tools to develop into a starter, however.