Former WVU Starting Outfielder Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Fifth Season

As you may have heard, the college sports landscape changed massively (once again) with Judge Charlotte Sweeney's preliminary injunction to give all members of the 2022 class a fifth year of eligibility.

On the baseball side of things for West Virginia, this impacts RHP Carson Estridge (signed UDFA deal with Houston Astros), OF Brock Wills, LHP Ben McDougal, OF/C Matthew Graveline, and OF Ben Lumsden. If any of them return, it will be the latter three. Estridge, as mentioned, is beginning his pro career, and on Saturday, Wills announced on X that he will be playing elsewhere.

"Following the recent NCAA injunction, I have been granted another year of eligibility. I plan to enter the Portal when it opens August 3."

Wills transferred to West Virginia from UNC Wilmington and spent the majority of the 2026 season as the team's starting right fielder. He hit around .300 through the first two series of Big 12 play, entered a mini slump, then climbed back up into the .270s before sliding once again toward the end of the year, forcing head coach Steve Sabins to make a lineup change, bringing in veteran Ben Lumsden, who took full advantage of the opportunity, starting every game for the Mountaineers in postseason play.

The season may not have ended the way Wills expected it to, but he will forever be a piece of West Virginia baseball history. He played a key role in the Mountaineers' success, helping them win a bunch of games and host a regional for the second time this century, while being a part of the first-ever WVU team to reach the College World Series.

This decision was expected, considering WVU will have Armani Guzman back and has landed some talented players out of the transfer portal, such as Colin Coonradt (Johnson County Community College), Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), Seth Williams (Galveston College), and Chase Ecker (William & Mary). Not to mention talented high schooler Henkel Acevedo, whom the coaching staff is really high on.

It's a crowded outfield group, and Wills is too talented and experienced to be buried on the bench.

Update on West Virginia's transfer portal departures

OF Brock Wills —> undecided

IF Zahir Barjam —> Houston

1B Ryan Maggy —> Indiana

P Luke Lyman —> South Alabama

P Chase Meyer —> Arizona State

P Wyatt Mosley —> Murray State

P Andrew Middleton —> Maryland

P Mac Stiffler —> South Florida

P Bryson Thacker —> Florida International