Four Mountaineers Selected to the Tucson Regional All-Tournament Team
The West Virginia Mountaineers went a perfect 3-0 in the regionals of the NCAA Baseball tournament, with a win over Dallas Baptist and back-to-back wins against Grand Canyon to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history.
Following the historic run, four Mountaineers were selected to the Tucson Regional All-Tournament team.
West Virginia starting pitcher Derek Clark was named the Most Outstanding Player. The senior tossed his fourth complete game win of the season in the Tucson Regional opener against Dallas Baptist to notch his eighth win of the year. The lefty recorded eight strikeouts and limited the Patriots to one run. He came in and registered the final two strikeouts of the regional to hold off a Grand Canyon comeback to secure the in the third and final game of the weekend.
Senior Reed Chumley, sophomore Logan Sauve, and junior Tyler Switalski were also selected to the All-Tournament team.
Logan Sauve hit a team-high .462 (6-13) with a double, five runs, six RBI and his weekend was highlighted by a three-run home run in the 4-1 win against Dallas Baptist in the opener.
Reed Chumley was 4-10 with a double, two runs, and three RBI at the plate in Tucson.
Tyler Switalski collected his fifth win of the season after throwing a career high 7.2 innings and three strikeouts in the 5-2 decision versus Grand Canyon in game two.