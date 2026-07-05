Gavin Kelly Among 28 Players Selected to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
Some things you just know are bound to happen. West Virginia catcher/second baseman Gavin Kelly making the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team was certainly one of them.
Kelly participated in the team's training camp recently in Cary, North Carolina, and after an impressive showing, he was not only named to the team's official roster, but was used as the spotlight player on the team's graphic announcing the team.
The Mountaineer slugger just capped off one of the best seasons we've ever seen from a position player in Morgantown, ranking right up there with JJ Wetherholt's 2023 campaign and Jedd Gyorko's 2010 season. Kelly finished the year hitting .382 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI. His 19 homers are tied with ith Gyorko and Mark Landers for the most by a Mountaineer in a single season.
A massive year in store for Kelly?
Many in the baseball industry believe Kelly is worthy of being taken with the top overall pick in the 2027 MLB First-Year Player Draft. His versatility is a huge plus, giving teams the option to develop him at either second or behind the plate. He earned All-American honors at both positions, which should tell you all you need to know about his defensive prowess.
The next step for Kelly, if we're really nitpicking here, is to fill out his frame a little more, which should result in even more power. He led the nation in barreled balls this past season, and if he's able to add a little healthy weight, he may send a few more baseballs over the fence come next spring.
Kelly and Team USA will begin play on July 11th against Korea at 12:30 am ET. They will then face Chinese Taipei on the 12th at 6:3 a.m. ET and will round out pool play on the 13th against Japan at 12:30 a.m. ET.
The full collegiate national team roster
Jackson Barberi — Florida
Tanner Bradley — Oregon
Kolby Branch — Georgia
Tague Davis — Louisville
Hogan Denny — Indiana
Chase Fralick — Auburn
Trent Grindlinger — Tennessee
Landon Hairston — Arizona State
Grayden Harris — Southern Miss
Luke Harrison — Texas
Easton Hawk — UCLA
Walker Hooks — Ole Miss
Andrew Johnson — USC
Rett Johnson — NC State
Gavin Kelly — West Virginia
Aidan King — Florida
Ethan Lund — Oklahoma State
Ryan McPherson — Mississippi State
Wylan Moss — UCLA
Anthony Pack Jr. — Texas
Nico Partida — Texas A&M
Derrick Pitts — Cincinnati
Jackson Sanders — Auburn
Will Sanford — Oregon
JD Stein — South Carolina
Tomas Valincius — Mississippi State
Ryker Waite — Vanderbilt
Joshua Whritenour — Florida
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_