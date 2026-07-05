Gavin Kelly Among 28 Players Selected to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Some things you just know are bound to happen. West Virginia catcher/second baseman Gavin Kelly making the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team was certainly one of them.

Kelly participated in the team's training camp recently in Cary, North Carolina, and after an impressive showing, he was not only named to the team's official roster, but was used as the spotlight player on the team's graphic announcing the team.

Introducing our 2026 Collegiate National Team roster 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFqreC0UiR — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 5, 2026

The Mountaineer slugger just capped off one of the best seasons we've ever seen from a position player in Morgantown, ranking right up there with JJ Wetherholt's 2023 campaign and Jedd Gyorko's 2010 season. Kelly finished the year hitting .382 with 19 home runs and 63 RBI. His 19 homers are tied with ith Gyorko and Mark Landers for the most by a Mountaineer in a single season.

A massive year in store for Kelly?

WVU Athletics Communications

Many in the baseball industry believe Kelly is worthy of being taken with the top overall pick in the 2027 MLB First-Year Player Draft. His versatility is a huge plus, giving teams the option to develop him at either second or behind the plate. He earned All-American honors at both positions, which should tell you all you need to know about his defensive prowess.

The next step for Kelly, if we're really nitpicking here, is to fill out his frame a little more, which should result in even more power. He led the nation in barreled balls this past season, and if he's able to add a little healthy weight, he may send a few more baseballs over the fence come next spring.

Kelly and Team USA will begin play on July 11th against Korea at 12:30 am ET. They will then face Chinese Taipei on the 12th at 6:3 a.m. ET and will round out pool play on the 13th against Japan at 12:30 a.m. ET.

The full collegiate national team roster

Jackson Barberi — Florida

Tanner Bradley — Oregon

Kolby Branch — Georgia

Tague Davis — Louisville

Hogan Denny — Indiana

Chase Fralick — Auburn

Trent Grindlinger — Tennessee

Landon Hairston — Arizona State

Grayden Harris — Southern Miss

Luke Harrison — Texas

Easton Hawk — UCLA

Walker Hooks — Ole Miss

Andrew Johnson — USC

Rett Johnson — NC State

Gavin Kelly — West Virginia

Aidan King — Florida

Ethan Lund — Oklahoma State

Ryan McPherson — Mississippi State

Wylan Moss — UCLA

Anthony Pack Jr. — Texas

Nico Partida — Texas A&M

Derrick Pitts — Cincinnati

Jackson Sanders — Auburn

Will Sanford — Oregon

JD Stein — South Carolina

Tomas Valincius — Mississippi State

Ryker Waite — Vanderbilt

Joshua Whritenour — Florida