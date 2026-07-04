Two Mountaineers Could Be on Team USA’s Radar in the Near Future

Baseball and the 4th of July. It goes together so well, and perhaps one day, we will see a pair of West Virginia Mountaineers sporting the red, white, and blue for Team USA in the Olympics (set to return in 2028) or the World Baseball Classic.

I know most everyone's attention in West Virginia over the last two or so months has been consumed by the Mountaineers' magical run to the College World Series, so you may not realize how much of a tear former Mountaineer star JJ Wetherholt has been on in the big leagues.

We'll catch you up to speed.

In the first 81 games of his career, Wetherholt has hit 12 home runs, recorded 35 RBI, and has slashed .260/.357/.398. On top of being one of the best-hitting second basemen in the entire game, he is a perfect 9/9 on stolen base attempts and has been elite with the glove, committing just two errors on the season, giving him a fielding percentage of .994.

One of the best moments of Wetherholt's red-hot start was this leadoff home run against Paul Skenes, last year's Cy Young award winner.

JJ Wetherholt hits a leadoff shot off Paul Skenes! pic.twitter.com/7KzVkutArL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 30, 2026

Hitting a bomb off one of the most talented pitchers in the game certainly raised some eyebrows, but I'm not sure even that tops what he did in just his second game, shooting a ball through the right side of the infield, collecting his first-ever walk-off hit in the majors.

JJ WETHERHOLT WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/5Adski5dMn — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

For you baseball junkies out there, Wetherholt currently has a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.8. Only nine others in the entire MLB — pitcher or position player — have a higher rating. Those players are P Christopher Sanchez (PHI), P/DH Shohei Ohtani (LAD), OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC), SS Bobby Witt Jr. (KC), IF Kevin McGonigle (DET), P Chase Burns (CIN), P Jacob Misirowski (MIL), OF Andy Pages (LAD), and SS Otto Lopez (MIA).

The next big league star

WVU Athletics Communications

I think if you polled 100 scouts at the next level, you would get pretty close to a consensus that West Virginia catcher/second baseman is going to be a really good player in the big leagues for a really long time. The hit tool is off the charts, as we all know, but the glove is just as impressive. He finished the season with an overall fielding percentage of .987, helping him earn All-American honors at two different positions, which is incredibly rare. I won't go as far as saying it's the baseball version of what Travis Hunter did at Colorado playing wide receiver and corner, but it's pretty darn close.

As a sophomore, Kelly flirted with a .400 batting average for much of the season before ending the year with a .382 mark. He belted 19 home runs and drove in 63 runs. The scary thing for opposing pitchers is that he still has a ton of room to get bigger and stronger, which will only improve his power numbers and slugging percentage.

With another strong year in 2027, Kelly could be one of the handful of names considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in next summer's draft.