Hot & Cold: A Temperature Check of WVU's Lineup Heading Into College World Series

As we have progressed throughout the postseason, this temperature check article has become a fan favorite. To be honest, I nearly changed the headline because there really isn't much "cold" that exists in West Virginia's lineup, but I wanted to keep it consistent.

So let's not fluff this thing up anymore and jump right into this red-hot Mountaineer lineup.

Armani Guzman: Scorching Hot

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Guzman is 14/32 in NCAA Tournament play, which equates to a .437 batting average. He's driven in 10 runs, doubled five times, homered once, and is 8/8 stealing bases. He has also recorded four straight multi-hit games and has hit safely at least twice in six of his last seven games.

Gavin Kelly: Also Scorching Hot

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Kelly has been a dude at the plate all year, but he has really turned it on in the postseason. He is 12/29 with four homers and nine RBI. If he and Guzman continue to rake at the top of the order, West Virginia should have an extended stay in Omaha.

Paul Schoenfeld: Fairly Warm

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Schoenfeld is 9/31 in tournament play, but of course, has been clutch, coming up with some big hits in some big moments. He's been pretty solid all throughout postseason play, but I feel like he's due to go on a tear here real soon.

Sean Smith: Heating Back Up?

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Aside from his three-hit performance against Wake Forest, Smith had a pretty forgettable regional. But in the supers against Cal Poly, he went 4-for-8 at the dish with a dinger and four RBI. Even in the at-bats where he was retired, I thought he put some good swings on the ball.

Matthew Graveline: Sizzling

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Gravy is riding an 11-game hitting streak into Omaha and has recorded three consecutive multi-hit games. Like Smith, just about every ball he puts in play has a nice exit velo, meaning he's barreling it up. This field in Omaha should be doubles galore for him.

Matt Ineich: Freezing Cold

WVU Athletics Communications

The Mountaineer shortstop is just 5/23 (.217) in tournament play and 12/58 (.206) since the three-game series at Kansas. Not only is he being retired consistently, but he is also producing a lot of weak contact. Needs to have a more aggressive approach in the box and not watch nearly as many strikes go by.

Brodie Kresser: Sneaky locked in

West Virginia University shortstop Brodie Kresser | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Kresser hasn't had the big monster hits like some of his teammates, but man, he keeps putting the ball in play and finding his way on base. Three multi-hit outings in his last four, and went 4/7 against Cal Poly in the supers

Ben Lumsden: Playoff Ben Mode

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I don't know what it is with this guy, but when it's postseason time, he becomes one of the toughest outs in the lineup. In tournament play, he is 10/23 (.434) with three home runs, two doubles, and 12 RBI. Oh yeah, and he's walked ten times.

Tyrus Hall: Seeing Red

WVU Athletics Communications

Hall went 4/8 in the supers with two home runs and six RBI. When he times up the fastball, it can be a thing of beauty. The breaking ball has been his biggest issue, but he did a good job of staying ahead in the count vs. Cal Poly. If he's able to sit dead red, lookout.