How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Grand Canyon

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' NCAA tournament matchup against the Antelopes

West Virginia senior Reed Chumley
West Virginia won game one of the Tucson Regional in the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 win over third the seed Dallas Baptist, while the fourth-seed Grand Canyon knocked off the one seed Arizona 9-4, and the Mountaineers will take on the Antelopes in the "1-0" game.

This will be the first meeting between West Virginia and Grand Canyon.

West Virginia (34-22) vs. Grand Canyon (35-23)

Where: Tuscon, Arizona at Hi Corbett Field

First Pitch: Approximately 10:00 p.m. EST

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

