Four Years After Traumatic Injury, Weston Mazey Homers in First WVU At-Bat
Roughly four and a half years ago, Weston Mazey, also known as "Whammer," suffered several broken bones in his face, a fractured skull, and a traumatic brain injury due to a collision while going after a fly ball.
It was a long road to recovery, as you could imagine, but Whammer eventually made his way back to the baseball field and churned out a really strong prep career, leading to his signing with West Virginia.
Over the weekend, the Mountaineers played some fall ball against Kentucky, and in his first career at-bat in the gold and blue... he went yard. Talk about an incredible story... You couldn't have scripted a better start to his collegiate career.
His father, Randy Mazey, was the engineer behind the baseball program's turnaround at WVU, and before the 2024 season, he made it known that he would retire and open the door for Steve Sabins, his longtime assistant, to take over.
While it was a difficult decision to step away as WVU's manager, he knew he was leaving the program in great hands, with someone he could trust, while also being able to spend more time with his family.
"I know for sure that I acted in the best interest of West Virginia University and this baseball program. I sleep well at night knowing that I'm doing the best thing for the state, the community, and the university. And the second thing I know is that the staff that's in place with Coach Sabins, Coach Ginther, and [Coach] Garcia are the right people to keep elevating this thing. It has to be the right person here. And you have to know how to do it, and those guys have been here long enough that they know how to do it.
"In forty years of doing this, you miss a lot of family time, you miss your children growing up,"Mazey said during an interview on the Mountaineer Insider Podcast with Tony Caridi. "And I didn't want to be that guy that only lives a couple years after his last game, you know? I want to live my life and spend time with my beautiful wife and Sierra, and Weston."
